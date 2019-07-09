Man shot by Chino police officer July 3 during serving of search warrant remains in critical condition
A man shot by a Chino police officer on July 3 during the serving of a search warrant on a d…
A man shot by a Chino police officer on July 3 during the serving of a search warrant on a d…
Several District 23 All-Star Little League baseball championship games will be today (July 6) and Sunday, July 7, concluding the two-week long tournaments involving teams from Chino, Chino Hills, Montclair, Ontario and Upland.
The cities of Chino and Chino Hills have paid a very high price because of the men's prison in their area; a family was horribly slaughtered. And now Sacramento wants to enlarge the prison which will only add to the risk of lives in the community. California is a very large state with more …
Continuing the saga of E.J. Marshall's rescue of Rancho Chino after founder Richard Gird went into foreclosure.
Letters to the Forum must be signed and contain a home address and phone number for verification. Send to Champion Newspapers, 13179 Ninth St Chino CA 91710; or e-mail to: forum@championnewspapers.com
The average age of inmates at the California Institution for Men is 53 years old but equates to 75 years old because of health issues related to lifestyle, said prison officials during a recent citizens meeting. The Chino prison has become the destination for high risk medical and older popu…
A conundrum for local historians is a factual account of where Chino got its name.
Commented