News

Sports & Recreation

District 23 All-Star title games today, Sunday
featured

District 23 All-Star title games today, Sunday

  • 0

Several District 23 All-Star Little League baseball championship games will be today (July 6) and Sunday, July 7, concluding the two-week long tournaments involving teams from Chino, Chino Hills, Montclair, Ontario and Upland. 

Obituaries

Gerald C. Sanders

Gerald C. Sanders

Gerald Sanders died June 6 in Yucaipa, California. He was born…

Margaret Roman

Margaret Roman

Preceded in death by her father, Alfonso Rios and brother, Dav…

John A. Heaton

John A. Heaton

John A. Heaton passed away on June 2, 2019 with family by his …

Online Poll

Other than local news in general, please share with us what “type” of local news you like best.

You voted:

Opinion & Commentary

Say 'no' to prison

  • 0

The cities of Chino and Chino Hills have paid a very high price because of the men's prison in their area; a family was  horribly slaughtered. And now Sacramento wants to enlarge the prison which will only add to the risk of lives in the community. California is a very large state with more …

Letters to the Forum

  • 0

Letters to the Forum must be signed and contain a home address and phone number for verification. Send to Champion Newspapers, 13179 Ninth St Chino CA 91710; or e-mail to: forum@championnewspapers.com  

Here & There

  • 0

The average age of inmates at the California Institution for Men is 53 years old but equates to 75 years old because of health issues related to lifestyle, said prison officials during a recent citizens meeting. The Chino prison has become the destination for high risk medical and older popu…

Online Features