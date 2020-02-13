THE FRED HALL SHOW IS CALIFORNIA’S ULTIMATE OUTDOOR EXPERIENCE
The World’s Largest Sportfishing Show, One of the Nation’s Premiere Boat Shows and an Internationally Acclaimed Hunting and Fishing Travel Show enters Its 74th year and a New Decade
**March 4-8, 2020 at the Long Beach Convention Center**
LOS ANGELES - What started in 1946 as a Sportsman’s show at the Gilmore Stadium in Los Angeles, has now become the world’s largest consumer fishing show, California’s Largest Trailer Boat Show and Southern California’s finest hunting and fishing travel show. The Fred Hall Show returns to the Long Beach Convention Center (300 East Ocean, Long Beach 90802) from Wednesday March 4 through Sunday, March 8, 2020. Tickets on sale now at www.FredHall.com , or available at the box office week of show.
The Fred Hall Show—The Ultimate Outdoor Experience — will feature nearly 1000 booths and acres of boats inside and outside the convention center, plus 10,000 products on display from the world’s leading outdoor recreation manufacturers. Over 400 seminars will take place during the five days of the show in seven different seminar venues.
New this year is the addition of the Opkix wearable digital camera, “the world’s most convenient, lightweight, simple-to-use, compact video camera” who will be featuring an interactive display at the show.
“OPKIX is the convenient, hassle-free wearable camera for the water-centric outdoor enthusiast who wants to capture their fun of fishing and beyond. They don’t want to risk breaking or dropping their phone in the water and hate the hassle of an action cam, “ said Bart Hall. “Fisherman can attach OPKIX to their favorite eyewear and hat accessories to capture their moments of pride and recognition.”
Hobie will also be presenting its “Hobie 360 Mirage” featuring the “Kick-Up Fins that is taking the future of kayaking in a new direction - forward, backward, sideways and every degree in between.” Guests will have the opportunity to test drive the 360 in the Hyatt Lagoon.
“It is extremely unusual for a show, like the Fred Hall Show, to last for 74 years,” said Bart Hall, Producer of the Fred Hall Show. “The only way to last this long is to take every exhibitor seriously, treat their business as you would your own and always give your attendees exactly what you promise. Part of our business model is to always give a family a full days worth of family entertainment. Kids 15 and under are always free at a Fred Hall Show.”
Show Details: Adults - $20 Kids 15 and younger accompanied by paid adult FREE Seniors 62 and older - $18 Military with Valid ID $15 (military discount tickets available at Box Office only)
Those who join the Coastal Conservation Association of California (CCA-CAL ) receive free admission.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.FredHall.com or day-of-event at the box office.
Show Hours: Wednesday, March 4; Thursday, March 5; & Friday, March 6 1:00PM – 9:00PM Saturday, March 7 10:00AM – 8:30PM Sunday, March 8 10:00AM – 7:00PM
Information: https://www.fredhall.com/long-beach/
“We work very hard to make certain that each year’s show is as good or better than the last one,” said Hall. “People think this is just a seasonal event but we literally work 365 days a year to provide what we feel is the best product on the planet. We hope everyone will come on down to the Long Beach Convention Center, March 4-8, 2020 and experience the Fred Hall Show for themselves. We’ll see ya at the show.”
