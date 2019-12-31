Chino Hills resident Brandon Arconado, a Bishop Amat High graduate, became only the 13th receiver at Washington State University to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season after going for 167 yards in the Cougars’ Cheez-It Bowl victory over Air Force Dec. 27.
Arconado was the first Cougars receive to hit the 1,000-yard mark since Gabe Marks in 2015.
He had six games this season with at least 100 receiving yards in a game. His highest total was 148 yards in the Cougars win over Stanford on Nov. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.