The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a “Pizza and Politics Luncheon,” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at the Carolyn Owens Community Center, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Guest speaker Neil Derry, vice president of public affairs for Desmond & Louis public relations firm, will speak on “Affordable Middle-Class Housing.”
Mr. Derry is a former Third District county supervisor. The Third District covers the Inland Empire and several communities in the Morongo Basin east of San Bernardino, as well as some towns in the high desert area to the north of San Bernardino.
The meeting is free to Chamber members. Cost to others is $10 each. Space is limited and reservations are required by calling the Chamber at 627-6177.
