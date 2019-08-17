Jewelry and accessory store Charming Charlie at The Shoppes at Chino Hills is closing.
The company filed for bankruptcy and is closing all 261 stores nationwide, citing unsustainable operating expenses and onerous leases. Inventory at the Chino Hills store is quickly disappearing.
The store began announcing its closure a few months ago with window signs.
