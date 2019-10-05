The Inland Gateway Association of Realtors will host an “Elevate Success Without Risk” Conference and Expo, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave., Chino.
The event will explain the ins and outs of risk management and how to “elevate” a business. It will include networking, educational sessions, an industry expo, giveaways and food.
General admission is $20. A VIP package that includes food and drink tickets and reserved seating is $50.
Registration and information: tigar.org/elevate.
