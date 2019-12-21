New businesses in Spectrum
Chino Spectrum Town Center on the south side of Grand Avenue, between Pipeline Avenue and the 71 Freeway, is expanding its businesses.
The Hummus Republic, a Mediterranean food franchise specializing in customizable bowls, baguette and pitas and using locally grown ingredients, will open next to Starbucks in early 2020.
Luv2Play, an indoor playground facility featuring crawl tubes, tunnels, slides, video games, kiddy rides, an eating area and party rooms, plans a spring 2020 opening.
Runway Fashion Exchange, also coming to the Spectrum in spring, will offer new and gently worn brand name clothing at “reasonable prices,” according to center officials.
Added to the center in the last year is Nguyen’s Kitchen, a fast food that specializes in Vietnamese fusion; and Panda Express, the American Chinese cuisine chain restaurant. Both are located across from Starbucks.
Hula Tang Shave Ice is offering Hawaiian-style shaved ice that can be topped from a selection of 24 syrups. It is located next to T-Mobile and GameShop.
Realty names top producer
Homequest Real Estate in Chino Hills named Ashley Howie its Top Producing Agent of 2019 at its annual Christmas luncheon, held recently at Vellano Country Club in Chino Hills.
This is the fourth year in a row that Ms. Howie has won the award.
She is the youngest agent with Homequest, starting out as a recruiter for the company in 2013.
She received her real estate license in 2014. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2013 from the Art Institute of Orange County and earned a master’s degree in 2018 from the University of La Verne, while selling real estate full time.
Commercial center planned
United Trust Realty Corp plans to develop Village Center, a commercial project on 7.53 acres of land in the College Park development of south Chino.
The project will include 15,000 square feet of retail and food uses, a daycare and a church on the site, which is bordered by Eucalyptus and Oaks avenues.
United Trust plans to request development permits from the city of Chino and Chaffey College in early 2020.
Lennar Homes sold the parcel for $2.9 million. The site is the last remaining piece to be developed within the 710-acre College Park community that includes 2,500 residential units. comprised of single family and multi-family units.
