The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Holiday Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Vellano Country Club in Chino Hills.
Chamber members are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and/or non-perishable food item for donation. Members who bring one donation will receive one raffle ticket. Those who bring five or more donations will receive five raffle tickets.
The luncheon will feature games, entertainment, raffle drawings and charitable donations.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Information or to register online: chinovalleycham berofcommerce.com/holiday-luncheon/
