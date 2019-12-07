Code Ninjas, an instructional STEM and robotics center in Chino Hills, will host a free Hour of Code sessions for ages 5 to 14, from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 to 12, and a Holiday Hackathon coding competition for ages 7 to 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 to celebrate Computer Science Education Week (Dec. 9 to 15).
The free hour of code will provide youth to introductory coding or advanced coding skills. Students will also break into teams to face-off in a coding competition.
Guests are encouraged to donate canned or non-perishable food for local charities in exchange for participation in the event.
The business is located at 4511 Chino Hills Parkway, suite E, Chino Hills.
