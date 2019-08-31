Exhibitors are sought for the 2019 Chino Valley Business Expo, to be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Anticipated for this year’s expo is more than 80 exhibitor booths, public safety vehicles and personnel, live entertainment, pet adoptions, free flu shots, a blood drive and more.
The event is free and open to the public.
Early bird pricing for exhibitors is $70 for a non-profit 501c organization, $120 for Chino Valley Chamber members or $170 for a non-member. The fee includes a 10-foot-by-10-foot booth, 8-foot table and two chairs. The fee must be paid by Sept. 19. To become an exhibitor, visit https://bit.ly/2Kf7LPJ.
