Excel Family Optometry will have its ribbon cutting and grand opening, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Oct. 12) at 15855 Soquel Canyon Parkway, suite 120, Chino Hills.
The ribbon cutting will be held at 11:30 a.m.
