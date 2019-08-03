Chino Hills Urgent Care Pet Clinic will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting, noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 3560 Grand Ave., suite J, Chino Hills.
The ribbon cutting will be at 12:30 p.m.
