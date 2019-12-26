The 64th Annual Los Angeles Boat Show® Docks at the Pomona Fairplex
January 9-12, 2020
Southern California’s largest boat sales event returns to the Fairplex in Pomona, offering boating and outdoor enthusiasts an opportunity to see, board, and buy new boats, and marine accessories
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Boat Showreturns to Pomona this January 9-12 to showcase hundreds of brand new and brokerage vessels just in time for the 2020 boating season. All makes, models and sizes of custom performance boats, ski boats, deck boats, personal watercraft, pontoons, sport fishing boats, runabouts, cabin cruisers, dinghies/inflatables, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and marine accessories. will be on display in four exhibit halls at the Pomona Fairplex, (1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768).
For more than 64 years, the Los Angeles Boat Show has always been the destination as a “one-stop-shop” for consumers. Centrally located between Los Angeles, Orange County and Inland Empire, the event draws thousands from all over the Southland who are looking to find the right boat for their lifestyle. Whether entry level, or a seasoned professional, the Los Angeles Boat Show offers a variety of watercraft for every level of boater.
The Los Angeles Boat Show marks the debut boat show of 2020, and buyers and boating enthusiasts will have the opportunity to be the first to see the latest models from dealers around the country. “There will be pre-season discounts and incentives at the show,” said Los Angeles Boat Show CEO Duncan McIntosh. “Buyers are encouraged to take stock now, before the summer boating season begins and there is a backlog of orders.”
New this year is the much-anticipated return of Mercury racing engine displays. Show goers will see outboard, sterndrives and inboards new to the market. “These engines are powerful, yet energy efficient, with a variety of horsepower for every boater – recreational, commercial and competitive. We are excited to host their display,” said Duncan Mcintosh CEO of the Los Angeles Boat Show.
According to the National Marine Manufacturing Association, as of 2019, the economic outlook for recreational boating continues to climb with California ranked second in the top ten states, at 13 billion annually.
The report continues, “Given the health of the industry, U.S. boat manufacturers and dealers are preparing for a solid winter boat show season around the country – a critical selling period. Beyond being an important marketing venue where manufacturers introduce their latest products, boat shows are where consumers come to buy. In fact, boat shows can generate as much as 50 percent of annual sales for exhibiting dealers and manufacturers.”
New 2019 and 2020 models will be on hand from builders and manufacturers from around the country such as MasterCraft, Robalo, Centurion, Avalon, SeaDoo, Shockwave, Chaparral, Crownline, Tige, Malibu, Bennington, Bentley Pontoons, Tracker, Larson, Crest, Nordic, DCB, Chris Craft, Ranger, Scout, Yamaha, Regal, SeaRay, Colbalt, Bayliner, Axis and many more.
2020 Los Angeles Boat Show Highlights- Featuring more than 250 New Boats:
- High-performance Hall (Building #5) and see the newest designs, the latest technology, custom graphics and horsepower & propulsion packages
- Hourly drawing - Stop by Building 7 for your chance to win
- Hundreds of boats for sale – New boats to fit a variety of budgets, lifestyles and experience levels
- Accessories – Find the largest assortment of marine accessories in one location. From tow lines and wakeboards to fish finders and depth sounders to outboards and entertainment systems, dealers will feature everything needed for your life on the water.
Show Information
When: January 9-12, 2020
Where: Fairplex, Pomona
1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768
Admission: $15 for adults; youth 12 and younger accompanied by an adult free;
$5 discount to active and retired military with valid ID (at the box office)
$12 Parking
Tickets can be purchased in advance at laboatshow.com or day-of-event at the box office.
Show Hours:
Thursday, January 9, 2020
Noon-8pm
Friday, January 10, 2020
10am-8pm
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10am-8pm
Sunday, January 12, 2020
10am-6pm
Information: www.laboatshow; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram - #LABoatShow
About The Duncan McIntosh Co. Inc.
The Duncan McIntosh Co., publisher of The Log Newspaper and producer of Fred Hall Shows, Los Angeles Boat Show, Newport Boat Show, San Diego International Boat show and the LA Harbor Boat Show. Event dates include: Fred Hall Show Long Beach, March 4-8, 2020; Fred Hall Show San Diego, March 26-29, 2020; Los Angeles Boat Show, Jan. 9-12, 2020; Newport Boat Show, April 23-26, 2020; San Diego International Boat Show, June 11-14, 2020; LA Harbor Boat Show, Sept. 17-20, 2020.
