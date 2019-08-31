Safe Harbor Counseling Center will hold a grand opening 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 on the campus of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 5048 D St., Chino where its office will be located.
There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, refreshments and a question and answer session.
The office plans to offer clinical counseling therapeutic services at a reduced cost.
