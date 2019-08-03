Staples office supply store in Chino will host a Back to School Block Party 1 to 5 p.m. today (Aug. 3) and Sunday, Aug. 4 at 4016 Grand Ave.
A drawstring bag and popcorn will be given to customers, while supplies last. Teachers will receive a notebook, pen and $5 gift card, while supplies last.
There will also be a raffle for a Bluetooth speaker and gift baskets. Teachers may enter a drawing for one of 10 school supply prizes worth $10,000. A school bus photo station will be available for the public to take photos.
