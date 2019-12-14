The San Bernardino County Medical Society announced Tuesday that Citizens Business Bank has been selected as a new premiere business partner for 2020, providing specialized financial services for physicians and medical groups.
Citizens Business Bank, which has a location at 12808 Central Ave., Chino, provides personalized solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, including healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.