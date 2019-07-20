A 4,050-square-foot multi-tenant building with a Burger King drive-through restaurant and retail tenant space will be built at Crossroads Entertainment Center on Chino Avenue at the 71 Freeway.
The fast food space will occupy 2,258-square-feet and will be located between Buffalo Wild Wings and Chino Avenue. A 1,792-square-foot suite will accommodate retail or service uses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.