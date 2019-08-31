Senator Ling Ling Chang, who represents Chino Hills in the 29th Senate District, honored Chick-fil-A on Grand Avenue at the 71 Freeway as the district’s Small Business of the Month for August.
Ms. Chang said owner David Dinasan and his team place a heavy emphasis on community outreach including scholarship programs, civic events, and offering first-time jobs for local youth.
Chino Hills Mayor Cynthia Moran attended the Aug. 23 ceremony.
Each month, Senator Chang honors businesses throughout her district for their contribution to the state’s economy and local community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.