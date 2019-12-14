Chino Hills Urgent Care Pet Clinic and Priceless Pets rescue organization will host a “Meow Christmas” open house 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at 3560 Grand Ave., Unit J, behind Sprouts in the Gateway Village shopping center.
The event will include Christmas cookies, hot cocoa, and Santa Claus.
Participants are invited to visit the cat café adjacent to the pet clinic called Knead CATffeine where rescued cats from Priceless Pets are available for adoption. Children may enter Knead CATffeine free with one adult admission during the open house.
Information: 927-4525.
