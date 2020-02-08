Cherry Auto Body at 13634 Central Ave. has been named Chino’s Business of the Month for February.
The collision repair company, owned and operated by Shirley Combs, opened in 1981.
The business supports local youth, donating to athletic and music departments at area schools, as well as sponsoring boys and girls soccer, baseball, volleyball and basketball teams.
The auto body shop also supports Future Farmers of America and Boy and Girl Scouts.
Ms. Combs said the business won an award from the city in the past for its distinctive cherry sign on Central Avenue, north of Schaefer Avenue.
The city recently began giving the award.
Eligible nominees are businesses that give back to the community and provide an outstanding product or service. Online applications are available at cityofchino.org/bizawards.
