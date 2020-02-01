Sobol grand opening Feb. 5
SoBol, a cafe that specializes in acai bowls, green bowls and fruit smoothies, will celebrate its grand opening, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 3090 Chino Ave., suite B in the Crossroads Entertainment Center in Chino Hills. The first 50 customers will receive a free acai bowl. The 100th customer will receive a $100 gift card to SoBol.
SoBol’s main offerings include smoothies and smoothie bowls created with fresh fruit and topped with nut butters, seeds, fruit and granola.
Owner is Shawki Mahfouz of Cerritos, who immigrated to California from Egypt in 1980 with his parents who founded and owned Levant International Food Company in the Inland Empire area for 30 years until retirement.
After graduating from Cal Poly Pomona, Mr. Mahfouz owned four gas stations before transitioning to acai bowls with SoBol, in partnership with a cousin. The café opened in early January.
Businesses sought for career fair
Registration is underway for businesses interested in having booths at The Greater Inland Empire Career Fair, to be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at DoubleTree Hotel, 222 North Vineyard Ave., Ontario.
Information and registration: https://choicecareer fairs.com/e/inland-empire-career-fair-february-6-2020.
Play zone grand opening Feb. 8
3 Point Play Zone, a youth sports training and playspace center, will have its grand opening noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2569 Chino Hills Parkway at Eucalyptus Avenue in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace.
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will be at 12:30 p.m.
A performance by the LA Clippers mascot and street team will be at 1 p.m.
An open house tour is set for 2 p.m.
