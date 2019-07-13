Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA, which provides animal control services to several cities including Chino and Chino Hills, held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a full-service medical center for pets at its headquarters in Pomona. The center, to be open to the public, will have fully certified veterinary staff members and will provide affordable medical care for pets, according to James Edwards, operations manager for the humane society.
The humane society headquarters is located at 500 Humane Way, just east of the 71 Freeway.
