Business @ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce President Zeb Welborn will speak on “How to Get the Most Out of Your Chamber Membership” at the next Business @ Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The Chamber-sponsored meeting will be held at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The breakfast meeting is free to first-time guests and Chamber members. Others pay $10.
Information: Chamber, 627-6177.
State Bar issues ceast and desist
Christopher Hyland of Transcon Financial, Inc. of Chino Hills received a cease and desist notice from the State Bar of California on Sept. 13 for the unauthorized practice of law, according to an attorney discipline report the State Bar released this week for actions taken during the fall.
Annual business mixer Jan. 23
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 20th annual Business Mixer will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Chino Commercial Bank, 14245 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
The event is free and open to the public.
There will be food and prizes and a chance to win a television.
Information: Chamber, 627-6177.
Restaurant plans grand opening
R & R Breakfast Spot will have its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at 5460 Philadelphia St., unit A, Chino.
The breakfast and brunch restaurant is already open.
Coupons and prizes will be available. The ribbon cutting will be held at 1:30 p.m.
