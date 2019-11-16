A 2020 Veterans Census Job Fair will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Fontana Lewis Library & Technology Center, 8437 Sierra Ave., Fontana.
It is being presented by Congresswoman Norma J. Torres, who represents the 35th Congressional District, which includes Chino.
The event is tailored for veterans, but it is open to the public for Census 2020 online applications. Among the positions available are office clerks, office operations supervisors, census field supervisors, enumerators and recruiting assistants.
Information: Julie Leyba, field assistant, at 481-6474 or email Julie.Leyba@mail house.gov.
