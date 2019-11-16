Mike Heroux and Robert Rodriguez of the City of Chino will speak on “ADA Compliance for Business,” at the next Business @ Breakfast meeting, 7 to 9:45 a.m. at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The Chino Valley of Commerce breakfast meeting is free to first-time guests and Chamber members. Cost to others is $10.
Information: Chamber, 627-6177.
