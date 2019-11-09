More than 1,600 Sports Clips Haircuts locations, including the one in Chino Hills, will host its biggest haircut day of the year on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.
On that day, the company will donate an additional $1 per haircut service nationwide to help veterans with education expenses as they seek civilian careers.
The program is a partnership with Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.
