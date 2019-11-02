Attorney Fernando Brito Jr., a Chino resident, was recognized by The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys as one of the 10 best personal Injury attorneys for client satisfaction.
Attorneys must pass a rigorous selection process based on client and peer nominations and undergo an independent evaluation by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys to be considered for the honor.
Mr. Brito’s office is located at 15338 Central Ave. in Chino.
