To introduce residents to the Vaganova method of Russian ballet, longtime Chino Hills resident and dance teacher Michele Klemetson is offering a free dance class at her studio for ages 4 to adult, at 3866 Valle Vista Drive, Chino Hills.
Ms. Klemetson has operated the Academy of Russian Classical Ballet for 35 years from her home at 3866 Valle Vista Drive, at Rolling Ridge Drive.
She presents a free lighted dance show to the community every Halloween with prizes, animatronics, and open mic.
The Vaganova training system involves the whole body in every movement, with equal attention to the upper body, legs, and feet.
Information: Ms. Klemetson, 393-0695.
