Local children are being invited to meet area first responders 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at Walmart, 3943 Grand Ave., Chino as part of an event to relaunch Fisher-Price’s Rescue Heroes action figure toys.
The Chino Police Department is planning on distributing stickers to the children.
