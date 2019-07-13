JOANN Fabrics and Crafts moved in late June to a building just doors south of the Target store on Philadelphia Street in Chino.
A grand opening was held June 28.
The business in the Chino Town Square Shopping Center at 5455 Philadelphia St. is located in a building formerly occupied by a dollar store.
JOANN’s former location was on the west side of the shopping center, near the Curacao store.
The new location is larger, allowing room for classes, a store official said. The Chino JOANN’s now rents a quilting machine and a paper and fabric cutting machine that can be used in the store during business hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Information: 364-0782.
