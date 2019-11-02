Leases are available at a space formerly occupied by a sandwich shop, cell phone store and hair salon at Ramona Marketplace, located at 4531 Philadelphia St.
The space that the sandwich shop leases is 1,274-square feet, the cell phone store has 1,247 square feet and the hair salon has 2,294-square feet, according to a news release from the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Information: 457-0267.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.