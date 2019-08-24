Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare in Pomona has received a Five-Star rating in the category of total knee replacement, based on performance and data evaluated by Healthgrades, an online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.
Casa Colina’s Revive and Joint Replacement Program offers minimally invasive and robotic-arm-assisted total knee replacements.
Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for almost 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures.
