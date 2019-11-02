A seminar called “How to Make your Business Plan Soar,” will take place 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Carolyn Owens Building, 13201 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $35.
Presenter Clark Canedy will speak on several topics including starting a business, business planning, operations, angel investing, bookkeeping, exit strategies, buying a business, physics of a business, business loans, human resources, budgeting, business formation, partnerships, reorganizations, accounting, sales and management. Information: man agementstrategicideas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.