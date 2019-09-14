Hula Tang Shave Ice, serving Hawaiian shave ice treats, will celebrate its grand opening 1 to 3 p.m. today (Sept. 14) at its new location in the Chino Spectrum Towne Center, northwest corner of Pipeline and Grand avenues.
The first 75 customers will receive a free shave ice. All customers will receive a free topping of condensed milk for their shave ice that day. Live entertainment will include a ukulele player and hula dancers. There will also be raffle giveaways.
Randy Tang of Corona is the owner of the business. He plans to relocate to Chino or Chino Hills in the near future.
Hula Tang is the latest business to open at the Chino Spectrum Towne Center, following the recent arrivals of Bevmo!, Panda Express, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches and the soon-to-open Nguyen’s Kitchen, which will serve Vietnamese fusion food such as banh mi sandwiches and garlic noodles.
