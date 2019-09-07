Mi Ranchito Restaurant & Cantina, with locations in Chino, La Verne and Upland, will celebrate its 45th birthday with a food deal and opportunities to win prizes.
From open to close on Saturday, Sept. 14, the three restaurants will offer their most popular combination plate for a reduced cost.
Leading up to the celebration, patrons will also have the opportunity to enter each location’s raffle for various prizes, including gift cards and a grand prize of a 50-inch television.
Mi Ranchito was opened in 1974 in Ontario by the late Antonio Macias and his wife Sara. The Chino location, on the northwest corner of Walnut and Central avenues, opened in 1981.
Locations in Upland and La Verne followed. The Ontario restaurant eventually closed.
The Chino location is now run by two of the Macias’ children, Marco Macias and Nancy Macias.
Three generations have worked at the restaurant.
