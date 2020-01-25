Restaurant plans grand opening
R & R Breakfast Spot will have its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, 1 to 3 p.m. today (Jan. 25) at 5460 Philadelphia St., unit A, Chino.
The breakfast and brunch restaurant is already open.
Coupons and prizes will be available. The ribbon cutting will be held at 1:30 p.m.
Business @ Breakfast
Elizabeth Skrzat of Chino Basin Water Conservation District will speak on “Water in the Inland Empire,” at the Business @ Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. The meeting will be held at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
The breakfast meeting is free to first-time guests and Chino Valley Chamber members. Cost to others is $10.
Information: 627-6177.
Play zone grand opening Feb. 8
3 Point Play Zone, a youth sports training and playspace center, will have its grand opening and ribbon cutting, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2569 Chino Hills Parkway, suite E, at Eucalyptus Ave., in Chino Hills. The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will be at 12:30 p.m. A performance by the LA Clippers mascot and street team will be at 1 p.m. and an open house tour is set for 2 p.m.
Businesses sought for career fair
Registration is underway for businesses interested in having booths at The Greater Inland Empire Career Fair, to be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at DoubleTree Hotel, 222 North Vineyard Ave., Ontario. Information and registration: https://choicecareerfairs.com/e/inland-empire-career-fair-february-6-2020.
Export training to begin Jan. 30
Businesses interested in selling American products and services overseas are invited to attend an export training program, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 to Feb. 20 at the Rustin Conference Center, 2085 Rustin Ave., Riverside.
The Export Trade Assistance Partnership program is offered by Riverside County Economic Development Agency’s Office of Foreign Trade. Space is limited. Participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the last session.
Registration is $8 and is available at etap2020.eventbrite.com.
