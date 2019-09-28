The 2019 Chino Valley Business Expo will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Anticipated for this year’s expo are more than 80 exhibitor booths, public safety vehicles and personnel, live entertainment, pet adoptions, free flu shots, a blood drive and safety fingerprinting of children.
The event is free and open to the public.
To become an exhibitor, visit https://bit.ly/2Kf7LPJ or register at the Chamber office, 13150 Seventh St., Chino.
