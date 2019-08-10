For the 20th consecutive year, the Inland Empire Utilities Agency has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Award by the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada for its annual financial report for fiscal year 2017-18.
The award represents the highest form of recognition in government accounting and financial reporting, said an agency spokesperson.
