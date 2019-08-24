Jessica Carter has been named the general manager of the Olive Garden restaurant in the Chino Spectrum Towne Center, 3801 Grand Ave., Chino.
She joined Olive Garden 10 years ago as a bartender and worked her way up to management. She has been working in the restaurant industry since she was 16 years old.
As the general manager, she oversees more than 140 staff members.
