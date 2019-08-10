Balloon artists and magicians will celebrate the grand opening of the Chino Hills Dog Haus 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today (Aug. 10) at the Chino Hills Courtyard on the northeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, adjacent to the Shell station.
Those who download and scan the Dog Haus app will receive a free Haus Dog from seven varieties.
The 1,300-square-foot restaurant includes craft beers on tap, hot dogs, sausages, beef burgers, and fried chicken sandwiches.
Franchisee is Marcus Chan. Information: chinohills.doghaus.com.
