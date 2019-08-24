Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce’s next Business @ Breakfast meeting will be 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Joy Clarke-Holmes will talk about the benefits of SCORE, a resource partner with the U.S. Small Business Administration, which provides business mentoring and education.
The meeting is free to first-time guests and Chamber members. Cost to others is $5 each. Information: Chamber, 627-6177.
