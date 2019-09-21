Steve Palmer of Marquis Company will speak about “Construction Improvements for Your Business” at the Business @ Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The meeting will be at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The meeting is free for Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce members and first-time visitors. Cost to others is $5 each.
Information: Chamber, 627-6177.
