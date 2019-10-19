Letter Ride, a last mile delivery contractor, is expected to lay off more than 500 Southern California workers by the end of the year, including 75 in Chino, according to notices filed with the state recently.
Delivery giant Amazon recently ended its contract with Letter Ride and two other similar companies.
A BuzzFeed website article also reported that the three companies had been involved in fatalities in the last few years, including two involving pedestrians.
