Stowell Learning Center will hold a free back to school event for parents, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Aug. 17 at the center, 15192 Central Ave., Chino.
Among the 12 topics to be covered are strategies to keep children from falling behind before the school year begins, seven tips to eliminate homework battles, and test study strategies to increase comprehension and test scores.
Attendees will receive a free parent planner. There will also be a raffle and scholarship drawing.
Space and materials are limited, and childcare will not be provided. Reservations are required by Saturday, Aug. 10 at (877) 774-0444 or by visiting the website StowellCenter.com.
