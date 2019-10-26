Recent permits issued to businesses in Chino Hills include construction of a 10,245-square-foot daycare and preschool called the Goddard School on the southwest corner of Pomona Rincon Road and Picasso Drive south of Chino Hills High; Wendy’s fast-food at The Rincon on the southeast corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road; a 10,000-square-foot major remodel of the exterior and interior of Albertsons grocery store at the northwest corner of Los Serranos Country Club Drive and Soquel Canyon Parkway; Code Ninjas, a school for computer coding for children at The Commons on the southeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Ramona Avenue; Mighty Jungle Flooring Center at the Gordon Ranch Marketplace on the northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue, and Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center at The Shoppes at Chino Hills on Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.