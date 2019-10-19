Threshold Aviation at Chino Airport and its Hope, Love and Charity Foundation, as well as other donors and sponsors, recently gave about 60 special needs children and their families rides in a plane.
The event, hosted by Arizona-based non-profit Sky Kids, is intended to boost the children’s self-esteem and confidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.