Chino Valley Medical Center offers free classes on caregiving and diabetes on an ongoing basis at 5451 Walnut Ave., Chino.
Caregiving 101: The Basics is offered 10 a.m. the second Thursday of each month (excluding holidays). RSVP to 464-8947 or online at cvmc.com/Patients-and-Visitors/Events-Calendar.
Living with Diabetes is offered 6 to 8 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month. Classes will not be held in November and December. RSVP to Jose Lopez at 464-8780.
