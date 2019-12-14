Nominations are being taken for the Small Business Administration/Inland Empire District Office’s Small Business Person of the Year, Exporter of the Year, and 8(a) Graduate of the Year to compete at the state and national level.
Nominees should be from businesses in Orange, Riverside or San Bernardino counties.
Deadline for nominations is Jan. 7, 2020.
Information: Sylvia Gutierrez at sylvia.gutierrez@sba.gov, (714) 560-7454 or Cheryl Pereira at cheryl.pereira@sba.gov, (714) 560-7334.
