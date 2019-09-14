Participants are sought for a free real estate flipping class to be held soon in Chino by Jose Perez, owner of Flipping Unleashed, a real estate investment and rehabilitation coaching program based in Chino.
The date and time for the class has not yet been determined.
Those interested in the class may register online at www.flippingunleashed.com.
Mr. Perez, a longtime Chino Hills resident, has a YouTube channel called Flipping Unleashed that features videos on real estate tips and advice on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
