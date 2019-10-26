PetSmart stores in Chino, 11945 Central Ave., and Chino Hills, 13001 Peyton Drive, will hold a Halloween party noon to 2 p.m. today (Oct. 26) for pets called “Treat Your Boo.”
It will include trick or treat stations with Halloween-themed dog cookies and pumpkin spice-filled bone dog treats, a costume contest with awards, and a certificate for social media bragging rights.
The store will sell a wide range of pet Halloween costumes and spooky pet toys.
Free yard signs will be available to let neighbors know that dogs are invited to their homes on Halloween night.
Information: petsmart.com/Halloween.
